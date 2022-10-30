A new lifeline for stroke patients — mechanical thrombectomy

ADVERTISEMENT

A new treatment technique known as ‘Mechanical thrombectomy’ is saving many patients of brain stroke from disability and death, and said Yashoda Hospitals is at the forefront of providing this treatment, said Yashoda group director Pavan Gorukanti.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City (DIG) East Zone, Ramesh Masthipuram inaugurated a brain stroke awareness programme launched by Yashoda Hospitals on the occasion of World Stroke Day here on Saturday. Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, had organised an awareness programme on new treatments and technologies for brain stroke patients.

“Paralysis cripples a person. Eventually, the survivor may die. Paralysis is more common in men. Most people are likely to have a stroke after the age of 50. So it is best to undergo regular medical check-ups as you get older,” said Mr. Ramesh.

A stroke happens when blood supply to the brain is cut off, resulting in temporary or permanent damage to brain cells. Mechanical thrombectomy procedure helps in clearing the clots in the blood vessels, re-establishing circulation to the brain. Over 250 patients have undergone this treatment at Yashoda so far, with 80% experiencing good recovery. This treatment can be done up to 24 hours after the initial symptoms,explained Dr. Pavan.