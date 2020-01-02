A mother’s plea to save her son’s life

Barely a month after Lokesh was born, he was diagnosed with Pure Red Cell Aplasia, a rare blood disorder. It was a bolt from the blue for his parents, B. Ravi, a daily wage labourer, and B. Surekha, a small-time tailor, especially since doctors warned them of the dangers unless he was put on medication, lifelong.

Lokesh is now 17 and Surekha a widow — Ravi died of a heart attack in February 2017. Since Ravi’s death, it has been more difficult than ever to continue her son’s treatment on her ₹3,000 income, what with two other children — another son and a daughter — to look after. The four live in a government-sanctioned house in Abdullapurmet, Hayatnagar.

She also gets ₹2,000 pension from the government, but even with that, managing daily expenses and Lokesh’s medical care has been nothing short of a struggle.

Worse, she has to repay several outstanding loans. Due to the financial crisis, she had to dig into her lifetime savings and take more loans from relatives.

Despite all of it, she could not continue paying her children’s school fees as a result of which her elder son had to drop out of school.

Lokesh, too, had to discontinue education as teachers asked that he have someone by his side throughout the duration of school hours. Her daughter, however, continues going to a government school.

“Lokesh’s medicines for a month cost around ₹4,000. He needs two rounds of blood transfusion too. We have to spend ₹1,000 to travel between home and the blood bank. I stopped taking loans as people started questioning how I intend to repay it. I request people to donate money for his treatment or buy us the medicines so that my son can live,” says Surekha.

When at one point, Surekha could not afford to buy medicines for two months, Lokesh’s health started declining. “His iron levels increased and doctors said we have to continue the medicines to avoid further risks to his life. If someone helps us with our medical expenses, my son can be saved,” she adds, appealing for help.

Those willing to donate money can send it to B. Surekha (Andhra Bank, Chikadpally branch, Hyderabad; bank account number: 007610100054512, IFSC: ANDB0000076) or contact her on 86867-29184.