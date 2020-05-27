Hyderabad

A momentous day for Telangana

Water to reach arid land that had no irrigation facility so far

Friday will mark a historic day for Telangana, when Godavari water would be pumped to the highest level to Kondapochammasagar reservoir.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will unveil the event when water will be lifted to a height of 618 metres.

The water from Godavari river, lifted from various stages from the Laxmi barrage (Medigadda), will be pumped into the Kondapochamma Sagar with a capacity of 15 tmc and from there through gravity, water will be supplied to the hitherto arid land that had no irrigation facility till date.

Nomenclature

Kondapochamma Sagar is named after the popular Kondapochamma temple, 30 km away from the project site, on the borders of united Medak, Warangal and Nalgonda districts. There is another popular temple called Komuravelli Mallikarjuna (Mallanna) in the vicinity.

There is a tradition of devotees making sure they visit both the temples once they come here.

Thus, Mr. KCR named the biggest reservoir constructed under Kaleshwaram project as Mallannasagar and the reservoir constructed at the highest point as Kondapochammasagar.

Kondapochamma temple has the reputation of taking care of devotees’ needs. The CM too, wanted the reservoir to fulfil the irrigation, drinking water and other requirements of the people.

Yagams

At 4 a.m. on May 29, Chandi Yagam will be performed at the Kondapochamma temple, and Sudarshan Yagam at Markook pump house simultaneously.

At 7 a.m., Mr. KCR and his wife Shobha will offer special prayers at Kondapochamma temple with ‘poornahuti’ as part of Chandi Yagam, take ‘teertha prasadam’ offered by the priests and receive blessings from Vedic scholars.

From there, the Chief Minister will reach his farm house in Erravelli and inaugurate the Rythu Vedika there as well as at Markook after 9 a.m.

Around 10 a.m., he will reach the pump house and welcome Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and participate in ‘poornahuti’ of Sudarshan Yagam. Then, he will switch on the motors at the pump house and release water to Kondapochammasagar and offer prayers to the Godavari with flowers.

