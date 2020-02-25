A minuscule wonder to mark Trump’s visit

Labour of love: Warangal-based micro-sculptor Mattewada Ajay Kumar’s latest creation (right) is a figurine of visiting US President Donald Trump in the eye of a needle. M. Murali

WARANGAL URBAN DT.

25 February 2020 00:40 IST

Micro artist creates wax image of the American President in the eye of a needle

City-based micro artist Mattewada Ajay Kumar, who is known for his miniature sculptures, has come up with yet another minuscule wonder.

He created a wax figurine of visiting American President Donald Trump in the eye of a needle. One can see the US national flag above the figurine of the President. The height of Trump’s miniature model is 1.25 mm and width 0.32 mm. The flag measures 0.94 mm in height and has a width of 0.64 mm.

Ajay Kumar told The Hindu that he had spent four days and 13 hours to create the figurine. In last October his micro-sculpture skill was recognised internationally. He won the first prize in ‘Art in a capsule competition-2019’, an international contest organised by ACG World Group, a pharmaceutical solutions and manufacturing company.

He received 5,000 US dollars as prize money in the contest, which witnessed around 80 micro artists from across India, USA, Latin America and European nations.

Mr. Ajay Kumar created a miniature sculpture of Dandi March — ‘National Salt Satyagraha’, in the eye of a needle commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations, on October 2, 2018.

In the sculpture Mahatma Gandhi could be seen leading seven men and women and that amazing work is now showcased at the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial (NSSM), which the Union government constructed at Dandi in Gujarat with a cost of ₹100 crore with the assistance from a design team of IIT Bombay.

Praise from PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the memorial to the nation on January 30 this year and expressed his amazement after seeing the miniature sculpture created by Ajay Kumar.

He is one of the 12 artists chosen from across India and the world to showcase their work at the NSSM.

Mr. Ajay Kumar’s earlier creations, a functional miniature lock and key, an electric fan, scissors and violin, all made in gold, earned him a place in Limca Book of Records five times, including a world record.

He stands among two other prominent microartists like Willard Wigan of England and Yuri Duelin of Russia, who are known for their microsculptures.