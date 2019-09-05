A lousy problem at these Ashram schools

Studying in institutions run by the Tribal Welfare department or other such institutions run by the government in former composite Adilabad district can be a lousy proposition, literally.

Thousands of students, especially girls, who are inmates of Ashram schools and other residential institutions, have their heads infested with lice, a problem which authorities do not seem to be taking seriously enough.

A visit to any of the 47 Ashram High School (AHS) for girls or 16 co-education satellite learning and other centres on weekends will reveal the intensity of the problem of lice. Scores of mothers can be seen picking the tiny blood-sucking insects from the hair of their children across the vast open spaces within the compound.

“Yes, lice infestation is a problem affecting about 40 per cent of the girls in my school,” said the head master of Indervelli Ashram High School, Kathle Gangaram, who is looking after the hostel too.

“The occurrence of lice is seen more in students below class VIII as the older students are better able to care about hygiene,” he added.

7,000 affected

Over 18,000 girls study in Ashram High Schools in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal districts, constituting unified Adilabad. At 40 per cent, over 7,000 girls of AHS would show the infestation.

Though there is no study of the impact of prolonged lice infestation on general health of children, teachers have reported such students to be dull in classrooms. The students also report infections in head due to scratching.

“We supply shampoo besides combs as part of hygiene maintenance,” pointed out Deputy Director of Tribal Welfare, Utnoor, S. Chandana. “We will also instruct school authorities to be extra watchful about students’ hygiene,” she said when the issue was brought to her notice. A tribal mother, claimed that local solutions could end the problem. She said powder made of leaves of custard apple was a potent cure.