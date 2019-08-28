A long day for Sindhu ends on a happy note

For the newly-crowned world badminton champion, P.V. Sindhu, it was a quiet return back home after her epoch-making feat in Basel (Switzerland) on last Sunday.

The champion shuttler along with chief national coach P. Gopi Chand and her father P.V. Ramana were originally scheduled to arrive in the city at around 2.30 p.m. from Delhi after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister and other dignitaries. But delayed schedules changed their arrival plan, much to the disappointment of many. There were frantic messages from the Academy about the scheduling of the media briefing too, which was changed thrice and even put off to Wednesday morning.

But a sudden change of travel plan saw the champion shuttler and her entourage take a chartered flight from Delhi and land in Hyderabad late in the evening. And on arrival at the airport, they finally reached the Gopi Chand Academy at around 9.00 p.m. with a horde of national and regional media eagerly waiting for them.

Interestingly, B. Sai Praneeth, who created history of sorts by winning men’s singles bronze in the world championship, only the second one from India after the legendary Prakash Padukone in 1983, was not with the Sindhu entourage for Delhi-leg as he landed here straight from Switzerland last night. To the delight of the media who were waiting for Praneeth, he did not disappoint them as he spoke eloquently. And when Sindhu finally arrived at the venue where she trains along with other lead shuttlers in the Academy, she was joined by Sai Praneeth and Gopi for the media briefing recapping the historic moment at Basel. “Things which were not in our hand led to this delay,” said Gopi to sum up what has been a tiring day for them and a long wait for the media too.

Earlier, Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud, SATS Chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy and other officials welcomed Sindhu at Begumpet Airport.