A literary and cultural bonanza awaits at WTC-17

A detailed booklet with the schedule and details of literary and cultural events of the World Telugu Conference – 2017 — ‘Kara Deepika’ was released by Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman of Cabinet Sub Committee on WTC Kadiyam Srihari here on Tuesday.

The booklet has listed out literary and cultural programmes to be held in six venues apart from the main venue Lal Bahadur Stadium during the five-day conference from December 15 to 19. The dais is named after Bammera Pothana and the premises after Palkuriki Somana.

The World Telugu Conference will be inaugurated by Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu at the main venue LB Stadium at 5 p.m. The meeting will be presided over by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh E.S.L.Narasimhan and Maharashtra Governor Ch.Vidyasagar Rao will be guests of honour.

President Ramnath Kovind will be the chief guest for the valedictory on December 19 at the same venue at 5 p.m. and Governor Narasimhan will be the guest of honour and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao will preside over the event.

Cultural programmes

The inauguration of WTC will be followed by cultural programmes at 6 p.m and it will be presided over by Telugu University Vice Chancellor S.V.Satyanarayana and Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao will be the chief guest. Jnanpeeth award winners Sitakant Mahapatra and Pratibha Rai will be felicitated on the occasion.

The inaugural cultural programme will be a musical dance ballet ‘Mana Telangana’ by renowned classical dancers Raja Reddy and Radha Reddy from New Delhi.

Every evening at 5 p.m, a literary event will be organised at the main venue to be followed by cultural programme from 6.30 p.m.

The cultural programmes will be only at the main venue Lal Bahadur Stadium on all the five-days. Apart from performances by classical dancers Raja Reddy, Radha Reddy, there will be performances by Kala Krishna, Telangana folk artistes from Mumbai, Rasamai Balakrishna and Cine Sangeetha Vibhavari, among others.

Different venues have been identified to host different events. Telugu University: Discussions on various literary traditions – poem, song, prose and novel. Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium: Kavi Sammelanam. Ravindra Bharathi: Literature for children and women. Ravindra Bharathi Conference Hall: Avadhanam and Telangana Saraswatha Parishad Hall at Boggulakunta would host Shatavadhanam.

Art Gallery, Kavuri Hills: Photo and Art exhibition on Telangana at different galleries featuring Telangana villages, Bonalu, legacy of Hyderabad and photo exhibition of late Raja Deendayal and others, Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, Kakatiya sculpture and Nagoba Jatara.