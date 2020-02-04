A ‘Kabuliwallah’ comes calling

In the late 1800s, Rabindranath Tagore immortalised the Afghan peddler who sold fruits in his celebrated story, Kabuliwallah. And here in Hyderabad, Aman Khan, a second generation Afghan-Indian, has set up a stall which specialises in produce from Afghanistan.

“We have a lot of items including mamra almonds which we have brought from Afghanistan. Apart from this, we also have white mulberry and saffron. All our goods are sourced from Afghanistan where I work with a partner. All these items are organic,” Mr Khan says.

A member of the Popalzai qabeela (tribe), he says his grandfather moved to India from Kabul in search of greener pastures and that his connection with Afghanistan remains strong as ever. “I keep going to Kabul as we have family and business interests there. While I am an Indian, the connection is inseverable,” he adds.

Mr Khan asserts that the people he works with in Afghanistan scour villages and towns for the best produce.

“We buy our goods from locals who grow produce locally. Most of our dry fruits are organic,” he signs off.