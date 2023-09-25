ADVERTISEMENT

First-class ride for Telangana students aboard new Vande Bharat train

September 25, 2023 12:46 am | Updated September 24, 2023 11:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

These students earned their spots on the train through an essay competition on ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ held at their schools

Siddharth Kumar Singh

A group of students from Kendriya Vidyalaya Trimulgherry ready to board the Kacheguda-Yesvantpur Vande Bharat Express at the Kacheguda railway station in Hyderabad on Sunday.  | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

As the clock struck 12.30 p.m. on Sunday, Train No.02703 stood at platform number 2 of Kacheguda railway station. Onboard was a group of enthusiastic students, the majority of whom were embarking on their maiden journey aboard the Vande Bharat Express.

The excitement was palpable as the students settled into their seats, eagerly awaiting the moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually signal the commencement of their trip. With a wave of the green flag, the train embarked on its journey to Yesvantpur in Karnataka, marking the start of an unforgettable adventure.

At the Kacheguda railway station, a function was held where the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North East Region G. Kishan Reddy said a new era of connectivity and progress has begun. He informed that the Central government is undertaking various initiatives and putting in effort for the enhancement of rail infrastructure in Telangana.

Among the passengers were students from three campuses of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Railway Mixed High School of Hyderabad. Akshay Nair, a class 12 student from KV, expressed his delight, saying, “This is my first time on a Vande Bharat train, and I really enjoyed the experience. The hygiene standards were impeccable, and the lunch provided delicious.”

Ardha Sudhir, another KV student, added, “The train staff were hospitable, consistently offering snacks and water. What we enjoyed the most was the onboard Wi-Fi, a feature rarely found on most trains. Before boarding, we had read positive reviews of the train online, which matched our experience,” she added.

These students earned their spots on the train through an essay competition on ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ held at their schools. Ten students from each of the three KV campuses in Hyderabad were chosen to take part in this journey.

While the majority of students disembarked at Mahabubnagar railway station, some continued their journey until Dhone junction. A special passenger train was arranged to facilitate their return to Kacheguda.

Notably, among the inaugural passengers were social media influencers who received special souvenir tickets courtesy of the South Central Railway.

