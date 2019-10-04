A journey into space and back

The annual World Space Week (WSW) celebrations held between October 4 and 10 across the world to commemorate significant achievements in space exploration began at Nirmala Hrudaya High School (NHHS) cum College here on Friday. The theme of the week-long celebrations is “The Moon: Gateway To The Stars”.

Collector M. Ram Mohan Rao inaugurated the event by lighting a traditional lamp. A team of 18 scientists, led by senior scientist T.S. Raghu Ram from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota, District Educational Officer Durga Prasad, and NHHS correspondent Sister Fatima, were present on the occasion.

The first man-made satellite was put into low earth’s orbit by the Soviet Union (then USSR) on October 4, 1957. Ten years later on October 10, 1967, a treaty on peaceful use of outer space was signed by the United Nations Organisation (UNO), and it declared the period between October 4 and 10 as World Space Week.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Raghu Ram said: “Through the celebrations, the plan is to propagate the benefits of Indian Space Programme and spread awareness on space technology. The aim is also to stimulate young minds”.

Competitions held

A science fair organised as part of the celebrations features an exhibition of models of ISRO launch vehicles, satellites and display portals, while video shows on space-related activities and competitions for school and college students were held too. A written quiz for students from classes 8 to 12 was held on Friday.

Drawing competitions would be held on Saturday for students from all schools and colleges, including PG colleges. Teams with a maximum of four members each can participate.

Three winners would be picked in each category. In all, SHAR has on display 45 exhibits.

It is open to all and there’s no registration or entry fee. The valedictory function and prize distribution would be held on October 6.