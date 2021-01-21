A Hyderabadi guest at Biden-Kamala oath taking

Indian American Lutfi Hassanat the Biden-Harris inauguration in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Lutfi Hassan served as a board member of South Asians during the campaign

An Indian-American community leader Lutfi Hassan from Hyderabad has made to the elite list of guests who were invited to attend the Biden-Harris oath taking ceremony in person at Washington D.C. on January 20, while more than 20 Indian Americans have either been appointed or nominated to serve in key positions in the administration of President Joseph R. Biden.

According to his friend Najaf Ali Khan, a grandson of the VII Nizam, here, the Hyderabadi-Texan American was a senior leader of the Democratic Party there.

He was among members of Congress, Cabinet members and their spouses and a few select diplomats from NATO countries invited for the inauguration of the new administration.

Mr. Najaf Ali Khan stated that Mr. Lutfi Hassan has served as a board member of South Asians for Mr. Biden during the Biden-Harris campaign. He stated that Mr. Hassa is son of Abul Hassan Asif, who was a Jagirdaar in Hyderabad, and his grandfather Colonel Zain-ul-Abideen had served in the Nizam's Army.

Mr. Hassan stayed in ancestral house at Malakpet before moving to the US about 40 years ago. He had has school education in Little Flower High School in the city. The appointment of several Indian Americans and South Asian in key positions shows their dedication to their chosen profession and the country they own up, Mr. Najaf Ali Khan said.

According the Mr. Khan, Mr. Hassan, founder of the Apex Group of Companies, has served as an advisor on Presidential, Gubernatorial, Senatorial, Congressional, Mayoral and Judicial campaigns in the United States over the past two decades and has also served as a national finance co-chair for the Obama for America campaign in both 2008 and 2012.

Over the years, Mr. Hassan has also served on the National Advisory Board (NAB) as a member of Democratic National Committee. Mr. Hassan has been representing the South Asian community and was selected to serve on the South Asian American Leadership Council (SAALC).

On January 9, 2003, a US flag was hoisted over the U.S. Capitol in by the order of House of Representatives (Congress) to honour Mr. Hassan for decades of his community service. It was later presented to him in a ceremony with the certificate of archives.