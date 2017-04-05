A historical figure back in focus

“His family was just as large: seven queens, 42 concubines, 34 children and 104 grandchildren,” is the second frame of the documentary on Hyderabad’s integration into India and the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Operation Polo.

“Ye sab sach nahi hai (all of this is not true),” says an elderly gentleman, shaking his head while watching the documentary mounted on a large screen at the entrance of the multi-media exhibition on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Salar Jung Museum.

His persona

Wedged in the middle of the documentary is the unattributed statement: “A threat was made that if Hyderabad forced into a merger, there would be unrest in the whole of the southern region...”

And the firmness of Mr. Patel comes across with the statement: “… we cannot agree to the continuation of an isolated spot which will destroy the very union we have built with our blood and toil.”

Mr. Patel appears as a heroic figure who unified the country in the 20-minute documentary, in both Hindi and English.

In contrast, the ruler of the Hyderabad appears like a petty king bent on keeping his kingdom and using every political trick to prevent the merger with India.

Well researched

“This exhibition is the result of a long effort of a team led by former Foreign Secretary to Pakistan G. Parthasarathy, which conceptualised it and researched it for historical accuracy. For the design of the exhibition the National Institute of Design stepped in and that’s why you can see a seamless navigation,” says Saju Bhaskaran, who has curated the exhibition.

The expo has been developed under the aegis of National Council of Science Museums.