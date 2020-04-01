A helping hand to Nagaland migrants

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials and police reached out to help a batch of migrant workers from Nagaland, who ran out of rations and money, on Wednesday.

It began with a tweet by an indigenous people’s activist with a photograph of six persons: “Please help our brothers and sisters they’re from Nagaland.” It had a few names, a phone number and a poignant selfie with all the six in the frame.

“We work in a nearby salon. I came to Hyderabad five months ago. One more person joined us last month. With the salon shut, we exhausted our savings as well as rations. We didn’t see any other option,” said Bae Ezang, who lives at Road No. 12, Banjara Hills.

As the news of their plight spread, the zonal commissioner of Khairatabad tweeted within two hours: “Complaint attended by our UCD wing and issue resolved.”

“We got six kg rice and ₹500 each and that should take care of our immediate needs. We received a number of calls and offers of help too,” said Mudoduyi Venuh, who hails from Dimapur.