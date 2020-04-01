Hyderabad

A helping hand to Nagaland migrants

These six migrants reached out for help. Arrangement

These six migrants reached out for help. Arrangement  

GHMC, police help them get rice and money for immediate needs

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials and police reached out to help a batch of migrant workers from Nagaland, who ran out of rations and money, on Wednesday.

It began with a tweet by an indigenous people’s activist with a photograph of six persons: “Please help our brothers and sisters they’re from Nagaland.” It had a few names, a phone number and a poignant selfie with all the six in the frame.

“We work in a nearby salon. I came to Hyderabad five months ago. One more person joined us last month. With the salon shut, we exhausted our savings as well as rations. We didn’t see any other option,” said Bae Ezang, who lives at Road No. 12, Banjara Hills.

As the news of their plight spread, the zonal commissioner of Khairatabad tweeted within two hours: “Complaint attended by our UCD wing and issue resolved.”

“We got six kg rice and ₹500 each and that should take care of our immediate needs. We received a number of calls and offers of help too,” said Mudoduyi Venuh, who hails from Dimapur.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2020 11:36:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/a-helping-hand-to-nagaland-migrants/article31231118.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY