A grim reminder of Disha rape and murder

While some residents are scared of the location, life appears normal for others

At 6.10 p.m., the reddish orange sky turns into a navy blue as the last vestiges of daylight disappear at the Outer Ring Road’s exit number 16. Known as Tondupally exit, it was at this busy traffic junction that the veterinary doctor parked her scooter on the fateful day of November 27, 2019.

Within hours, criminals set in motion a plot to rape and kill a young woman that horrified Hyderabad and the world as the details emerged. “We no longer go singly to that location. Someone has to accompany or we go in a group,” says Archana who runs a kirana yards away from the place where the barbaric crime took place.

Brightly lit by dozens of LEDs and high mast lamps, the never-ending stream of vehicles and the fine dust turn the location into a haze.

“She parked the vehicle there. People coming from Shamshabad and Rallaguda park their vehicles and catch vehicles to go to Gachibowli,” says Nikhil, a resident of Tondupally. While some residents said they were scared of the location, life appears to go on normally as schoolchildren alight from Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses and go home. Workers from the nearby construction sites converge near the ORR exit to hitchhike a ride home. Then, there are parked lorries with the drivers and cleaners loitering, waiting for directions or pick up necessities.

“We cannot stop our lives. I sell vegetables for living, I cannot do anything else. This is a brightly lit area. What happened on that night was very unfortunate. But I cannot say I am not worried,” says a vegetable vendor near the village temple.

While that dark night of November might disappear from public memory, for the village of Tondupally the ORR junction will remain a grim reminder of man’s capacity for evil.