A gloomy and doomy Teacher’s Day this year too

04 September 2021 21:21 IST

Hit by pandemic for two back-to-back years, this tradition has become a thing of the past

Their ranks thinned by the pandemic sackings, Teacher’s Day has just become one more grim marker in the calendar for teachers in the city. “The chant of Gurur Brahma, Gurur Vishnu, Gurur Devo Maheshwara is just a slogan. I was sacked at a day’s notice after being deprived of salary for four months,” says a Math teacher from the city, who has now moved to Nalgonda for farming.

Just a memory

Schools with a tradition of celebrating Teacher’s Day, organised by students dressed in civvies with colourful writing on the black board, are just a memory for teachers. “I used to get a salary of ₹18,000 when I was working with Rachana Grammar School in Kapra. After schools reopened, I got a call from another school and was offered ₹5,000 as salary,” says Surindar Karne, who has done MCA and B.Ed and used to teach Math. “Currently, I am working as a salesman with a real estate company. If there are sales, I get money, otherwise it is tough,” he says.

Dole

The State government had announced a dole of ₹2,000 and 25 kg rice per month for teachers but even this was denied to many as schools deleted their names from their rolls. Some private schools are still doing the “wait and watch” game and planning to reopen from Monday.

“Schools reduced the pay and kept some teachers on the rolls. These teachers were forced to conduct multiple classes during lockdown. Now, they are asking us to rejoin,” says another teacher who didn’t want to go on record. “When schools reopened for a month, I rejoined and after a month I was sacked. Now, I want a guarantee of six months’ salary before I start working in a school,” the teacher said.

Not all sacking had unhappy endings. One well known school in the western part of the city let go of three teachers who quickly found better paying jobs as teachers. But such reports have been rare.

Desperate step

“We have a record of 43 teachers ending their lives due to financial distress caused by sacking and cut in salaries,” says Shaik Shabbir Ali of Telangana Private Teachers’ Forum, who has organised protest marches and dharnas to raise the issue of teachers’ privation. But Teacher’s Day in 2020 and 2021 would be dark days for many as they cease to be teachers.