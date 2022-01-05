A forum to showcase innovations for elderly, PwDs

Grassroot innovators, students and startups take part in state-level exhibition

A State-level exhibition on Assistive Technology showcasing assistive and rehabilitative solutions for the elderly and persons with disabilities (PwDs) was organised in the city on Tuesday, coinciding with World Braille Day, by Telangana State Innovation Cell in collaboration with the Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens Department.

Innovations of grassroot innovators, students from Telangana and startups across India were on display. The exhibition sought to identify the best solutions, scale them to market-ready and recognise the efforts being made to innovate in the space, a release from IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office said.

Special Secretary to the Department Divya Devarajan, Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, State Commissioner of Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens Shailaja Sajja and Chairman of Telangana Vikalangula Co-operative Corporation Vasudeva Reddy attended the programme. The exhibition was a part of the larger Assistive Technology Summit 2021.

Innovations awarded

Three innovations by student were presented awards, in a competition organised as part of the exhibition. The first prize went to an innovation named Infant Cry Detector, second to Smart fabricia Using IoT, and the third to Myoelectric arm.

Mr.Ranjan said an innovative approach to address the concerns of PwDs is the need of the hour. He said the government has procured such innovations on a pilot basis and will look at encouraging more innovators and entrepreneurs. “This platform is an inclusive way to make way for startups coming from across India to find their market here in Telangana,” he said.

Ms.Sajja said the Department has been very proactive in incorporating innovative methodologies to address the concerns of PwDs in the form of product and service-based solutions. Chief Innovation Officer, Telangana government, Shanta Thoutam said the exhibition is an attempt to bring together players in the space of Assistive Technology.