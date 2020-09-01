A forgotten hero

The plaque at the entrance of Secunderabad railway station.

Hyderabad

01 September 2020 23:06 IST

The soldier helped repulse Pak. sneak attack

Exactly 55 years to the day, when he led a number of air strikes on Pakistan positions in the hilly heights of Kashmir. Hyderabad forgot its hero Wing Commander William Macdonald (Jim) Goodman. “Nobody came here. Nobody comes here. Nobody sees it or stops here,” said a railway staffer squirting hand sanitiser on palms of travellers at the Secunderabad railway station where the plaque is surrounded by art works of Telangana.

Land link

On Sept 1, 1965, Pakistan mounted a sneak attack on India. Called Grand Slam, it tried to sever the land link to Kashmir by targeting Akhnoor.

Among the soldiers who helped repulse the attack and rob it of the surprise element was Wing Commander William Macdonald Goodman.

The gallantry award citation reads: “During the period from the 1st to the 9th September, 1965, Wing Commander William Macdonald Goodman led a number of reconnaissance and ground attack missions on Pakistani tank and troop concentrations, undeterred by heavy air and ground opposition from the enemy. He was a source of inspiration to all ranks under his command. Under his guidance, his unit maintained a very high standard of serviceability which contributed to a number of successful air strikes on enemy positions.”

Ironically, his name was James and a clerical error rendered him William, which was his father’s name.

Among his aviation feats were flying a military aircraft from the United Kingdom to India, without any air route information or radar support.