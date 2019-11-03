A few striking staff rejoin duties

A day after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao set November 5 deadline for the striking RTC workers to resume work, a few of them reported for duties on Sunday.

According to information reaching the State headquarters, some drivers and conductors reported for duties in Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Siddipet and Khammam.

There was literally no response to the last deadline in the integrated Karimnagar district. According to Karimnagar RTC regional manager Janak Prasad, only one employee Srinivas, a mechanic, reported for duty in Sircilla depot on Sunday. He said they were expecting the joining of more employees from Monday.

In Nizamabad, only one driver named Syed Ahmed joined the duties at Kamareddy RTC depot, according to P. Solomon, Regional Manager.

Staff and Workers’ Union leader Sanjeev said that out of 2,650 drivers and conductors working in six depots in the erstwhile undivided district, no one joined work. Syed Ahmed had left the relay hunger strike camp after falling out with leaders in Kamareddy but he was convinced and brought back to the camp. He also did not resume duty, he said and alleged that the officers were spreading misinformation.

In Sangareddy, B.V. Rao, a conductor working at Siddipet depot, expressed willingness to join duty. He was expected to report on Tuesday. A senior RTC official said some more might join in the next two days.

Md. Mobeen, an RTC driver, reported for duty at the bus depot in Sattupally town of Khammam. In a letter submitted to Sattupalli depot manager J.V. Babu, Mr. Mobeen said he had decided to resume duties unconditionally in response to the State government’s call to end the strike. In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, a rumour was widely circulated on some WhatsApp groups that a driver of Bhadrachalam depot joined duty on Sunday morning. But it turned out to be false and evoked strong condemnation from RTC-JAC leaders, who termed it “false propaganda” to weaken the strike.

Of the 2,624 RTC employees in Khammam region, nearly 2,550 were on strike. Only seven employees were attending duties and around 67 were on sick leave, sources added.