A donors’ association to boost plasma therapy

To encourage plasma therapy in COVID-19 treatment, a Plasma Donors’ Association is being formed to motivate virus-recovered patients to donate their plasma.
The Delhi and Maharashtra governments have already decided to employ plasma treatment. The former was setting up a plasma bank while the latter has set up ‘Project Platina’ involving 500 critical patients to encourage plasma usage, said Congress leader Guduru Narayana Reddy, who has taken up the responsibility of starting the association here.
Connecting people
Mr. Reddy, who has just recovered from the virus, said in a statement here that the proposed association will connect people who recovered from the coronavirus infection and are willing to donate their plasma.
“As on today, 7,294 people have recovered from COVID in Telangana. Even if half of them are eligible to donate their plasma, they can help save nearly 2,000 lives,” he said.
He said the Telangana government should encourage bringing together recovered patients so that those in need can contact them through a telephone number or an e-mail ID on the advice of the doctor concerned.
Flays TRS govt.
Mr. Reddy wanted the government to focus on tracing, testing and treatment though they have already “lost precious time in handling the situation due to distracted, distorted and casual approach”.
