A doctor who never gave up on his patients

K.V.R. Prasad, a prominent senior physician in the city who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, passed away on July 2. He was 85.
He had continued to attend patients at Sridevi Nursing Home, Sithaphalmandi, when COVID cases were increasing in the city. His children forced him to stop going to the hospital. However, they could not hold him back beyond a few days.
Born on March 15, 1936, Dr Prasad pursued medicine from Bankura Medical College, West Bengal, and got his post graduation diploma in chest diseases from Chest Hospital, Hyderabad. Dr Prasad started practising at a small clinic in Sithaphalmandi 55 years ago. He established the nursing home which grew from 15 beds to 150 beds in course of time.
Scores of people from the city opted for his treatment and generations of people waited to consult him for illnesses. Over the past 55 years, he attended 100 patients on any given day. Even at 85, he did not have any health issue.
When COVID-19 cases started to be registered, he continued to attend the same number of patients taking all precautions till June 10 when he developed sore throat and fever. When his children held him back from going to the hospital, he retorted by saying, ‘Who will take care of my patients?’.
Dr Prasad tested positive for COVID and fought the virus for three weeks before succumbing on July 2.
