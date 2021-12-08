A deadly mix of celebration and tragedy

Two accidents that claimed four lives prove that drunken drivers have no fear of law

A taxi driver’s celebration turned out to be tragic curse for a couple at Narsingi on the capital’s outskirts. And a young businessman’s drive for food after midnight partying killed two workers at Banjara Hills in the city centre.

Both taxi driver Ch. Sanjeeva and businessman Rohit Goud were ‘driving under the influence of alcohol’. Now they are facing charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. In the two instances, reported at Narsingi around 1 p.m. and the Banjara Hills around 1 a.m, police invoked Indian Penal Code Section 304 Part-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Family members broke the ‘good news’ of the birth of a baby girl to Sanjeeva after Sunday midnight at Mokila village in Shankarpally of Ranga Reddy district. The overjoyed taxi driver plunged into a liquor party with his near and dear soon after hearing the news.

“Looks like Sanjeeva continued the midnight celebrations and boozed till 9 a.m.,” Narsingi police said. However, he had tense moments when the newborn child developed complications after 9 a.m. and had to rush to the city to find a doctor.

Wrong direction?

Milk vendor couple Durgam Raju and Mounica were riding a two-wheeler when the speeding SUV being driven by Sanjeeva rammed them. Death was instant for the couple. It is said the couple was heading to their destination in wrong direction and they were not wearing helmets. This is being verified, the investigators said.

Rohit Goud was driving his Porsche Cayenne, a luxury SUV, which was bought five months ago on Banjara Hills road No. 2. He was accompanied by a friend. Investigators said both were in an intoxicated condition and were heading to a place for food, having partied at two different pubs.

Kumar Das and Ayodhya Rai were returning home after work when the overspeeding SUV ploughed into them. Death was instantaneous for them too. Breath Alcohol Concentration levels of Sanjeeva and Rohit were said to be 148 and 70 respectively. Speeds of both the vehicles at the time of accident are pending for examination by motor vehicle inspectors and evidence such as of eyewitnesses and CCTV footage are being collected, say police. Blood samples of the accused drunk drivers too were sent for diagnosis. And post-mortem of the accident victims have been completed.