A cruel joke on employees: TPCC

Hyderabad

27 January 2021 23:23 IST

‘Announcement worst ever in the State’

Telangana Congress has termed the Pay Revision Committee (PRC) recommendations a huge disappointment and a cruel joke on employees, and assured that the party would stand with them.

TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy wondered whether any scientific method was used to arrive at 7.5% fitment, which was nothing but “insulting employees”. He said 7.5% fitment was announced in 1974 and it was a shame that similar percentage was announced after nearly 50 years.

AICC secretary and former Minister G. Chinna Reddy and former MLA Ch. Vamshichand Reddy said the announcement of just 7.5% fitment instead of 63% requested by employees, teachers and pensioners was the worst ever in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Chinna Reddy said that the Chief Minister had called for PRC report sensing the anger of employees before the elections but has disappointed all.

He reminded that in the combined Andhra Pradesh, when K. Rosaiah was the Chief Minister, employees got a fitment of 35%. He alleged KCR government was playing the careers and lives of employees and that the Congress would support them in their agitation for just demands.

Mr. Vamshichand said that a minimum pay scale of ₹19,000 instead of ₹25,000 was all the more unfair. With the formation of new districts, employees were expecting an increase in HRA but the commission has passed orders to decrease it.

Mr. Reddy asked how was it coherent with the hike in petrol, diesel, rent and essential commodities. As part of the retirement benefits, an amount of ₹16 lakh has been catered toward gratuity instead of ₹20 lakh. A free EHS was promised earlier and now employees were charged with 1% salary cut in this regard, he said.

“The PRC report is a curse on lakhs of employees fighting for the cancellation of CPS,” he said and demanded the government to consult all employees, teachers, pensioners and CPS unions to take acceptable decisions.

TRS response

Meanwhile, TRS leaders did not respond to the recommendations. Neither MLAs nor ministers mentioned about it at any of their meetings or interactions with the media. A few MLAs, who were sought their opinion, refused to comment saying the Chief Minister would take a decision that would benefit employees.