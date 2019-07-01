A children-centric metro station on cards

Hyderabad Metro Rail is considering developing one of the metro stations as ‘children-centric’ just like the Taruni-Madhuranagar station is being transformed into a station catering to women’s needs.

A “rural recreation and activity zone” would be developed at the children-centric station to showcase games like kabaddi, kho kho, gilli-danda and many other forgotten traditional Indian games, said MD N.V.S. Reddy.

Participating in the prefects investiture ceremony at the Hyderabad Public School-Begumpet on Saturday as chief guest, Mr. Reddy advised students to imbibe critical thinking, spirit of enquiry, questioning mind, cognitive learning etc.. Teachers were goaded to encourage students to be more creative and innovation-oriented learners.

Earlier, he inspected the parade of students and honoured the head boy, head girl, prefects and captains as well as students who won various competitions. Principal Skand Bali, members of Board of Governors A. Shyam Mohan, Gusti J. Noria and M.A. Faiz Khan also participated.