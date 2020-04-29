A challenge thrown to feed the needy

In a heart-warming instance of philanthropy, an innovative challenge thrown by a budding NGO has spurred scores of women in Nizampet area to fill the empty stomachs of homeless and stranded people pushed into destitution due to lockdown.

Led by women, families living in apartment complexes at KNR Colony of Nizampet are taking turns to prepare food for the homeless living around the area.

They all have taken up the ‘Food Donation Challenge’ thrown by ‘Prahari Trust’, a one-year-old voluntary organisation from the area.

“I got this idea after watching the sari challenge on social media, whereby women posted their pictures wearing saris. It occurred to me that a challenge for food distribution would help several hunger stricken souls during lockdown,” said Y. Kanaka Vardhinee from the Prahari Trust, which had already gained a reputation in the area through distribution of clay Ganesh idols, and lake protection activities.

Ms. Vardhinee and her brother Y. Raghu Rama Rao, who is the co-founder of the Trust, began modestly by serving 30 meals a day to the starving people living around the colony.

“We went around the apartments close by, asking residents therein to chip in by providing cooked meals. Several people expressed their willingness, and started preparing food by turns. Those who could not prepare food at such a large scale opted to donate, and we used the money to prepare lunch in a common kitchen,” she said.

The number of apartment complexes with residents willing to provide food has now risen to 15, and 50 kg cooked food, apart from fruits, biscuits, butter milk and food grains, are being supplied every day. From 30 meals, the challenge has grown to 750 to 800 meals per day, Ms.Vardhinee said.

“I once provided four kg tomato rice along with butter milk and fruits, and donated money the second time. I was moved to lend my hand after reading somewhere that the lockdown is not the same for everyone, and while a few of us could afford to stay indoors without any issues, the poor are starving on the roads. This challenge has helped me to serve,” said A. Udaya Bhanu, accounts officer in a private firm, who is presently working from home.

Though initially food was served in plates, after demarcation of a few areas in Nizampet as containment zones, the NGO has started delivering packed food. The number of participants is growing, and the challenge will continue up to June 3, Ms. Vardhinee said.