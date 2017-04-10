A busy day for Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who arrived here on Sunday on a personal visit, spent a busy day.

Mr. Naidu arrived here in connection with the house warming ceremony of his remodelled Jubilee Hills residence, which was scheduled for Sunday night. On his arrival, he drove straight to Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, where he inaugurated a new complex constructed for providing accommodation to attendants of patients. The Chief Minister, according to sources, was slated to attend a couple of marriages late in the evening and proceed to his newly constructed house. Mr. Naidu is expected to leave for New Delhi on Monday afternoon to participate in a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners there.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar closeted with senior IAS officer and Chief Minister’s political secretary Satish Chandra at the Lake View Guest House here this evening fuelling talk over possible reshuffle of IAS officers.

Crucial meeting

The meeting assumed importance in the light of the recent Cabinet reshuffle effected by Mr. Naidu changing the portfolios of some Ministers and accommodating new members, including his son N. Lokesh, who was recently elected to the Legislative Council.

Sources indicated that the Chief Minister proposed to reshuffle the bureaucrats in the run-up to the next elections slated in 2019 so that selected senior officials could be entrusted with the responsibility of effectively implementing the welfare and developmental programmes initiated by his government.