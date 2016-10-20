Hyderabad

Yoga week at ESIC

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Yoga Week’ at the ESIC Medical College which will be marked by a series of workshops and scientific seminars till October 25.

On the first day, secretary VGKK and Karuna Trust, a Padmasri awardee and a social worker, Hanumappa Sudarshan gave a talk on ‘Reaching the Health Care to Unreached’ to the faculty and students so that how a doctor can transform into a good human being to serve society. Retired Professor of Physiology from AIIMS, New Delhi, Ramesh Bijlani spoke about how a doctor can attain the sense of fulfillment and inner peace.

