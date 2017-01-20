Yet another cop-currency case unearthed

Yet another case of policemen looting people who are attempting to exchange banned high-value currency notes came to light.

Though the “robbery by policemen” was reported on January 6 at Madhapur, the offence came to light on Friday with investigators stumbling upon evidence of three policemen’s complicity. Three constables attached to different police stations of Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates were involved in the robbery, top police officials told The Hindu.

A housewife approached Madhapur police on January 6 alleging that three persons posing as policemen had taken away ₹8 lakh (comprising banned notes of ₹500 denomination) from her. Earlier, the complainant had approached a person called Ravi seeking help in exchanging the old notes.

He had sought commission of nearly 23 per cent of the amount to be exchanged and the woman agreed. On January 6, Ravi had told her on the phone to meet him at Ameerpet. Then he had changed the meeting point to Jubilee Hills before asking her to come to Hitec City in Madhapur.

“Accompanied by three others, the woman went there in a car. Suddenly, three men claiming themselves to be constables approached her and forcibly took away the cash,” a senior police officer said. The trio threatened her that she would land behind the bars if she revealed the matter to anyone.

A few days later, the woman came to the Madhapur police and lodged a complaint. Having registered a robbery case, the police began investigation and identified that the three persons who had taken away the cash were police constables. The policemen were detained and being questioned.