Yellampally lifts launch tomorrow

Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao will be inaugurating the Yellampally lifts at Fazalnagar tank in Vemulawada constituency of Sircilla district so as to release water to the Narsingapur tank as part of the Sripada Yellampally project on November 8.

The project was taken up at a total cost of Rs.1737 crore in 2005 to lift 12 TMC of water from the Yellampally reservoir for 140 days to irrigate an ayacut of 1.65 lakh acres in drought prone uplands of Vemulawada, Choppadandi, Korutla, Jagityal, Dharampuri and and Karimnagar assembly constituencies, an official press release said.

It consists of construction of six pump houses, remodelling of 15 tanks and a new tank besides laying of 110.5 km of pipelines and 66 km of gravity canal. A consortium of IVRCL – Navayuga – SEW bagged the project and thus far the value of work completed has been Rs.1531.38 crore or 88.16 per cent.

For further strengthening the ayacut, a sum of Rs.571 crore is being utilised for developing the distributor and feeder system divided into three packages. Progress of work on the pump houses is as follows: 25 per cent of Vemnur, 80 per cent in Medaram, 40 per cent in Gangadhara and 10 per cent in other two pump houses while work on one is yet to start.

About one lakh acres is being planned to be brought under the ayacut for 2017Kharif for which 2510 acres land has to be acquired in Gangadhara, Ramadugu, Boinpally, Kodimial, Vemulawada, Chandurthy, Kathlapur and Medipally mandals. Another 4,290 acres have to be acquired for creating ayacut of about 1.66 lakh acres, it added.