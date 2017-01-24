Hyderabad

World record for Lavani dance

An event that saw over 600 participants performing the ‘Lavani’ dance here on Sunday, boasted of having beaten a previous held world record where 573 girls performed the dance at Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

High Range Book of World Records brand ambassador M. Jayanth Reddy announced that Sunday’s ‘Lavani’ dance, that involved a combination of traditional song and dance to the beats of the ‘dholki,’ was the new record, a press release stated.

Organised by Neelima Natyanjali and Tanush Dance Academy, Lakshmi Jagadeeshwari and Kasinadhuni Vedkirthi, who prepared the girls for the event, said it involved intense practice of about three months.

Telangana
Printable version | May 23, 2020 5:24:03 AM |

