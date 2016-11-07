Workshop on digital teaching aids held

Shortage of cadavers have forced medical colleges to rethink when it comes to teaching and learning anatomy. The ESIC Medical College organised a workshop on few innovations at its campus in Sanathnagar on Sunday.

The workshop using digital aids and techniques are being employed at the institute to train first year MBBS students. According to ESIC, the cadaver-student ratio is too small to permit students learn dissection and the human anatomy.

s The use of digital teaching aids fills this gap to a large extent, helping students gain vital initial learning in the subject.

Professors and head of departments from medical colleges in the State and from premier institutes, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences, attended the workshop.