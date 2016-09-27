Workshop on customs

The Principal Commissioner of Customs, Bankey Behari Agrawal, has requested potential authorised economic operators like exporters, importers, manufacturers, logistics providers, brokers, warehouse operators and others to make use of the workshop being conducted at the Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FTAPCCI) building, Red Hills, according to a press release on Monday.

Mr. Agarwal said a discussion round the clock on clearances, priority treatment, reduction/waiver of bank guarantees, minimal intervention for compliant trade, etc. will be held, the press release added.