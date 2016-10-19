Worker dies in radiator blast at factory

: A 30-year-old worker at a factory died after a radiator exploded on the premises due to a chemical reaction early on Tuesday morning.

Shiv Charan, a native of Champaran district in Bihar, died on the spot when a rod, which was flung by the blast, hit his head, said Hayathnagar police inspector J. Narender Goud. The incident took place at Sai Priya factory, situated in Bacharam under the Hayathnagar police station limits. Mr. Goud said that the incident took place due to a chemical reaction, between 4.30 a.m. and 5 a.m.

“There were four people inside and they came out after the siren went off. Shiv Charan was standing with them when the rod hit his head,” he added. After the explosion, Pollution Control Board (PCB) officials and the Inspector of Industries visited the factory, said Mr. Goud. He added that the factory, which was manufacturing nitrate solvents, was running without permission. A case was registered against the owner D. Laxman Goud.