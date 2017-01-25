Hyderabad

Women farmers excel in millet cultivation

The Union Government has sanctioned funds to promote National Food Security Mission (NFSM) in 587 acres under Deccan Development Society (DDS) in Zaheerabad area. ₹5,000 was sanctioned for each acre.

Disclosing these details at the mobile bio-diversity festival held at Zaheerabad on Tuesday, Joint Director Agricultrue Madhavilatha said that the women farmers were doing some excellent job in promoting millets in organic farming though it was a tough job. She has promised to extend required support for millet cultivation.

Department of Scheduled Caste Development Deputy Director C. Sridhar said that millets have more nutritional value compared to other food items. Stating that paddy and junk foods would lead to diabetes among the consumers he has suggested for consuming millets in every day meals.

Zaheerabad municipal chairperson Lavanya and others participated in the programme.

