Woman techie, lawyer among seven punters held

A woman techie from the US and a lawyer from the city were among seven punters detained by police during a raid on a villa in Puppalaguda of Narsingi on Saturday.

Along with them, the Special Operations Team of Cyberabad police detained a woman who was allegedly organising the gambling through game of cards at her villa. An amount of ₹77,090 was recovered from them, SOT Inspector Gangadhar said.

The woman techie told the police that she was working with an IT company in the US and had come to the city for a month to see her parents. “She apparently came there along with one of the punters known to her,” the Inspector said.

The detained persons were handed over to the Narsingi police.