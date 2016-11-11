Woman commits suicide

A 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man committed suicide in two separate incidents reported under the Amberpet and SR Nagar police station limits on November 8 and 9.

In the first incident, Venkatamma, a mother of two, committed suicide after she got into a tiff with a relative over a family dispute. She consumed acid at her house in SR Nagar. According to an official, the woman died at a hospital undergoing treatment.

In the second incident in Ramanthapur under the Amberpet police station limits, a man named Kranti Kumar hung himself to death when his wife and children kids had stepped out. He was depressed since the past few months and had texted someone before taking the extreme step, the police said.

Woman arrested

The Cyberabad police arrested a woman who was cheating people she met through online dating sites. Offering to chat with the men, B. Rajeshwari, the accused, would then extort money by threatening to upload the men’s pictures or of their families on various websites to defame them.

Rajeshwari’s latest victim was a software employee who met her on the dating sitewww.twooo.comon October 27. She made him buy her four movie tickets. After that, she managed to find him on Facebook and then downloaded his pictures. Using the same threats, she made him deposit Rs. 3,500 in her bank account. After the man lodged a complaint, she was arrested.

Property offender nabbed

A property offender, who had driven off with an Audi Q3 car from a pre-owned car showroom at Yousufguda last month, was arrested by the Banjara Hills police. The accused, S. Venkata Ramana, went around with many fake names and posed as a doctor working in Apollo Hospitals before he stole the car.

Upon his arrest, officials recovered a pistol, a Royal Enfield bike, and three cell phones. Police arrested Venkata Ramana near a bus stop in the early hours of Thursday. He was accused in 16 cases in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, said a press note on Thursday.