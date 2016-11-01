Woman abducted and raped

A 20-year-old woman was abducted by three persons and allegedly raped by one of them on Sunday under the Hayathnagar police station limits. The victim, a resident of Shantinagar in Peddamberpet, was pulled into a car in which the three accused Shiva, Prasad and Mallesh were travelling in. They took her to an isolated area where Prasad reportedly sexually assaulted her, said the police.

According to J. Narender Goud, Prasad had known the victim and was eyeing her from some time. The three accused kidnapped her near a bus stop at Peddamberpet while she was returning home, he added.

Man killed as bikes collide

A road accident involving two motorcycles claimed the life of a 30-year-old man at Kulsumpura on Sunday night. K. Rajesh Naik, a native of Karnataka, was going on a two-wheeler from Mughal-ka-Nala towards Puranapul when another motorist Ravi Kumar, who was coming from the opposite direction, rammed him, said the Kulsumpura police.

Rajesh, who was working with Beamtel company in Hyderabad, was staying at a guest house in Banjara Hills, said a police official.

Gas dealer arrested

Sleuths of the Special Operations Team (SOT), Madhapur zone, Cyberabad, arrested a dealer for illegally possessing 1,100 domestic and 19 commercial gas cylinders.

He was apprehended after the officials conducted a raid at the Gurukul Trust area of Chandha Naik Thanda under the Madhapur PS limits. P. Praneeth, the accused, kept the cylinders illegally without intimating the sales officer of the Civil Supplies Department. .