Will power, good treatment helped them survive

Strong will power, quality medical help, encouraging doctors, and support from family were the key factors that helped these cancer survivors fight the disease, and they could very well be inspirational figures for those battling the same.

Four cancer survivors visited KIMS Hospital on Friday and shared their experiences. And while they were leading a normal life now, doctors say early detection is the best solution to tackle cancer.

Drive out fear and be confident of the doctors and the treatment they administer, they said, while interacting with the media on Friday.

Kathleen Balm, who was diagnosed with carcinoma cervix, went through the treatment for 15 years. She said the best way to counter it was self belief that one could overcome it.

Her doctor, T. Pratap Reddy, played a big role in her recovery. “The confidence instilled by the doctors makes a lot of difference,” she said.

Dr. Reddy said initial counselling to infuse confidence would help the patient a lot.

Madhumita Chakraborty was another patient who underwent breast conserving surgery.

The fear of defect in the breast after removing the lump also vanished with the oncoplastic breast surgery. “So it is not just a recovery but also recovery with lot of confidence and psychological boost,” said her doctor, P. Raghu Ram.

Dr. Ram said oncoplastic breast surgery was one of the most interesting and challenging new development in the past 20 years.

At the age of 75, Sushila Chellani fought the disease for over 10 year thanks to her doctors, N. Geetha Nagasree, Nagendra Parvataneni, and R.V. Rao.

Dr. Nagasree, who is said to be the only woman oncology surgeon in the State, said people come with more confidence seeing cancer survivors.

Radha Krishna, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 1991, was confidently leading his life. In fact, he has had a child after treatment too.

