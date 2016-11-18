Hyderabad

White paper on wind energy on the anvil

Govt. targets to achieve 60 GW by 2022

A white paper on the wind energy sector in the country taking stock of the challenges and opportunities besides serving as a document to mobilise government support is being readied by The Energy and Resources Institute ( TERI) .

Commissioned by the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA), the white paper, dwelling on various aspects of the sector, is likely to be released early next year. In the run-up to the preparation, the Association and the TERI on Wednesday organised a round table consultation, IWTMA Secretary-General D.V. Giri said

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 1:33:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/White-paper-on-wind-energy-on-the-anvil/article16667225.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY