Vigilance awareness week held in TSSPDCL, NTPC

: Vigilance awareness week was observed at the head office of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) here on Tuesday with Chairman and Managing Director G. Raghuma Reddy and other employees taking a pledge against corruption.
Speaking at meeting organised on the occasion, Mr. Reddy suggested the employees of the Discom to have higher accountability and transparency in discharge of their duties while extending services to consumers. He announced that the Southern Discom would sanction 60,000 new farm power connections as per directions of the Chief Minister.
Retired IAS officer M. Gopala Krishna delivered a lecture on “public participation in promoting integrity and eradicating corruption” on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor