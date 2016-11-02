Vigilance awareness week held in TSSPDCL, NTPC

: Vigilance awareness week was observed at the head office of Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) here on Tuesday with Chairman and Managing Director G. Raghuma Reddy and other employees taking a pledge against corruption.

Speaking at meeting organised on the occasion, Mr. Reddy suggested the employees of the Discom to have higher accountability and transparency in discharge of their duties while extending services to consumers. He announced that the Southern Discom would sanction 60,000 new farm power connections as per directions of the Chief Minister.

Retired IAS officer M. Gopala Krishna delivered a lecture on “public participation in promoting integrity and eradicating corruption” on the occasion.