Venkaiah justifies the move

Union Minister for Urban Development M.Venkaiah Naidu justified the demonetisation move by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the mantra to galvanise the economy, reduce inflation, moderate real estate prices, increase the GDP and attract investments.

The decision has multifarious advantages, and has been hailed by the IMF and Goldman Sachs as a great measure, he claimed, and assured that it will bring funds for the welfare schemes for the poor.

Refuting the criticism that the Prime Minister had done nothing to bring back the black money stashed away in overseas banks, Mr.Naidu, at a talk organised by the city BJP here on Saturday, said a special investigative team has been constituted to look into the overseas black money issue, and the ‘Undisclosed foreign income and assets (imposition of tax) Act’ has been brought in.

Collaboration with other nations for automatic exchange of information with regard to Panama accounts, tax information agreement signed with the USA, and agreements with tax havens such as Switzerland, Cyprus and Mauritius to avoid double taxation were aimed at curbing the black money parked abroad, Mr.Naidu said.

This move has also put paid to the “conspiracy by Pakistan” to circulate counterfeit currency and promote terrorism. Smugglers, drug traffickers, child traffickers, and terrorists who have been trying to destabilise India by running parallel economy will be the sufferers now, Mr.Naidu claimed.

“Though some people are visiting ATMs for photo-ops, I have received positive feedback from people who are willing to take the trouble for the country’s sake,” he said taking an indirect dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. After temporary setbacks, a stronger economy will emerge, he said.