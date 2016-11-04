Vegan bodybuilder on gold hunt

The vegetarian is on a mission again! Well, Karuppanan Venkatesan, who is chasing a dream of being crowned the best in the Natural Olympia International Multi--sports and Expo in Las Vegas (USA) from November 13, will be testing his skills, preparations and his stature in the world of bodybuilding with a difference.

The beauty of the whole effort is that this Hyderabadi thrives only on vegetarian diet and doesn’t even take milk. And he is not new to competitions at that level having won a silver in the Natural Olympia bodybuilding meet in Las Vegas last November.

So, when 40-year-old Venkatesan embarks on yet another journey to probable stardom, he finds himself in a competition which is exclusively held for vegetarians.

For someone who earns a livelihood by being a personal trainer to some celebrities besides being with the Apollo Group, this soft-spoken bodybuilder reminds that having been there earlier twice, he is aware of what he has to do to be in the top three at least.

“The dream is always to win the gold. But the competition is going to be extremely tough as all the athletes will be much better prepared. And, from my point of view, I am happy with the way preparations have gone so far,” he says.

Clearly in the mood to brush aside the disappointment of missing the gold last time, Venkatesan, the former ‘Mr. India’ says the International Natural Body building Association conducts these meets to send a message of a drug-free competition at the highest level.

Fortunately, for this Hyderabadi, Apollo Life Studio and Navayuga Engineering Company, which sponsored his trip last time, are extending financial support in his endeavour to excel at the highest level.

Maintaining a diet which comprises samba wheat and no rice (not even milk), Venkatesan insists that he is trying his best to be in perfect frame - mentally and physically.

“I am determined to do better this time,” says the builder who migrated from Madurai to the City.

Interestingly, he is also a graduate in Philosophy and Religion from Kamaraj University and not surprisingly is philosophical about his chances in the coming meet. “I will give my best and leave the rest to God,” he signs off.

International Natural Body building Assn. conducts the meets to send a message of drug-free competition