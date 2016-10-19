Vector-borne infections on the rise in city

The State-run Fever Hospital is seeing a flurry of vector-borne and gastrointestinal infections which could be attributed to heavy rains witnessed last month.

So far, the hospital saw 80 cases of dengue infections, with 36 being recorded in the first few days of October. Nine Chikunguniya cases were also recorded this month, slightly higher than last month. That apart, doctors said typhoid and other gastrointestinal illness are witnessing a slight increase. “Our out-patient numbers are around 1,400 per day. There is slight rise in dengue cases compared to last month but malaria cases have come down,” said Dr. K. Shankar, Fever Hospital superintendent.

According to the Health Ministry’s National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme, the State saw 1,279 cases of dengue infections until October 2. The actual number is expected to be considerable higher given that not all private healthcare institutions notify government about dengue infections. The GHMC which intensified its anti-larval and adult mosquito control measures , is seeing a decline in number of dengue cases, informed Chief Entomologist V. Venkatesh.