Vaishno Devi- Uttara Bharat tour package by IRCTC

: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a Mata Vaishno Devi Uttara Bharat Yatra Special taking passengers by train.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Deputy General Manager-Tourism of the IRCTC N. Sanjeevaiah it covers Mata Vaishno Devi temple, Amritsar, Haridwar, New Delhi, Mathura and Agra. The tour is between November 8 and 18 and leaves from Renigunta, travelling via Kadapa, Yerraguntla, Tadpatri, Kurnool, Mahabubnagar, Kacheguda and Kazipet.

Tariff for the Mata Vaishno Devi Special Yatra is fixed at Rs. 9,625 per person for standard sleeper and Rs. 13,075 for AC travel, per person. For details, those interested may call IRCTC zonal office at 040-27702407, 97013-60701/60647/60698/60729, Secunderabad station at 040-27800580, 97013-60682, Paryatak Bhavan 040-23400606. Also, the websitewww.irctctourism.commay be accessed for information, said Mr. Sanjeevaiah.