Uttam writes to KCR

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of not honouring his assurance in the Assembly on releasing the input subsidy to farmers released by the Central Government.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy reminded that the Chief Minister assured the Assembly on December 21 last year that the input subsidy of Rs.711 crore would be released “in a day or two”.

He asked the Chief Minister to release the input subsidy immediately and honour his word.

‘No assessment’

He said input subsidy released by the Central Government is itself insufficient to compensate for the damage suffered by farmers due to natural calamities in 2015 as the Telangana Government failed to do complete assessment.

While farmers have suffered other damages due to unnatural rain, bad quality seed and demonetisation to name a few, other areas like east of Rangareddy, south of Nalgonda, and north-east Mahbubnagar are facing drought conditions, with low rainfall and abysmal groundwater levels. They require some financial support immediately, he said.

The TPCC chief said that from an honest assessment of Rs. 5,000 crore worth relief requirement, the Central Government has approved only Rs. 989 crore. “Telangana farmers are yet to receive this relief. Without such relief, and the damage caused by September floods, farmers are in deep financial trouble,” he said.

This kharif season, farmers who were impacted by unseasonal rain, dry spells, and financial rough weathers, were caught in the spiral of distress by fake seed, he said, and urged the government to take necessary measures on a war footing basis.