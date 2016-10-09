Uttam slams govt. over non-release of fee reimbursement dues

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the State government has put the education of 14 lakh students at stake by not releasing the fee reimbursement dues for the last two years.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Reddy said that the colleges were badly hit as they were unable to pay salary to 2.5 lakh employees, including teachers, with the non-release of dues by the government. The impact of such negligence is being downplayed by the government.

He said dues of Rs. 2,140 crore for the academic years 2014-15 and 2015-16 have not been cleared pushing the private colleges to the brink of bankruptcy.

The TPCC chief reminded that the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, had promised on the floor of the Legislative Assembly that the State government would release fee reimbursement dues of Rs. 3,068 crore for 2014-15 and 2015-16 by April 30 this year.

On May 24, in a meeting with private college managements, the Chief Minister had also announced that the tuition fee arrears would be released by June 30 and promised to release tuition fee bimonthly from this academic year (2016-17).

So far, only Rs. 928 crore was released and tokens were issued for Rs. 278 crore. But the treasury kept the amount in freezing since June 6.

Although the academic year 2016-17 has begun about four months ago, the State government appears to be in no mood to release the dues corresponding to the last two years, he said.