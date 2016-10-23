Uttam ridicules election survey reports

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was resorting to survey politics to divert people’s attention from the failure of the Government on all fronts, Telangana PCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged and challenged KCR to go to polls in the constituencies where the MLAs shifted loyalties and joined the ruling party.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Reddy termed the survey, appearing in a section of the media, as bogus and challenged the CM to hold elections, at least, in the constituencies held by the ‘turncoats’. He said Congress would win 80 seats any time the elections are held and the CM was resorting to false propaganda to divert people’s attention from the real issues.

Mr. Reddy also alleged that there were troubles within the TRS party and the MLAs were unhappy, and the CM was using the bogus surveys to contain internal issues of the party as well. “When every section of society, including students, farmers and women, are unhappy on what basis can the Government claim governance was good,” he asked.

Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar alleged that the Government was encouraging defections regularising costly lands to the MLAs shifting loyalties. He said Khammam MLA Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MP P. Srinivas Reddy benefitted with the Government transferring Rs. 45 crore worth Government land through G.O. 59. “We have all the evidence and will move the court,” he said.

The TPCC chief alleged that corruption has reached new heights in the TRS rule creating a record of sorts. He also ridiculed the vaastu beliefs of the Chief Minister saying a Secretariat cannot be demolished on the grounds that it does not suit the vastu of the Chief Minister.