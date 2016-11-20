UoH students seek probe into suicide attempt

A day after a Ph.D scholar slashed his wrist in a suicide attempt, students in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) staged a protest demanding that that administration set up a committee to look into the incident. The UoH Students Union also said that the committee should not include Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao and the Pro-VCs of the varsity.

Discrimination

The incident took place exactly 10 months after research scholar Rohith Vemula committed suicide in the UoH campus allegedly due to discrimination.

Research scholar Dontha Prashanth, who was leading the protests back then said that Moses Abraham, the student, was unhappy over being asked to change his guide. “We will begin our protests from Monday,” added Prashanth

Demands

Kuldeep, president of the Students Union, said that a set of demands have been put forth by the union to the administration. It included having a member of the union in the inquiry committee, having an SC/ST member in it, and not having the VC and Pro-VCs of UoH on it. On Saturday, Moses was not available on campus and was staying with a friend, said an official.

Change of guide

A friend of Moses, unwilling to be identified, said that he had been complaining that his guide Prof. G. Vaitheeswaran from the Advanced Centre for Research of High Materials (ACHREM) department had asked him to change guides. “But that professor is the only one researching in the subject he is interested in it,” he added.

When contacted, Prof. Vipin Srivastava, Pro-VC, said that it will be decided after Monday to set-up a committee or not to look into the issue. It may be recalled that another research scholar named Madari Venkatesh had also committed suicide due to alleged discrimination in the same department some years ago. Mr. Srivastava added that .