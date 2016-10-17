UoH faulted for its approach to Rohith’s issue

Academicians, activists, writers and student representatives came together on Sunday criticising the State police and University of Hyderabad administration for their approach to the Rohith Vemula issue. The speakers pointed out that students and faculty of the University were targeted for their peaceful demonstrations.

sThrough a memorandum signed by the members, it was demanded that false cases against two faculty members and Dalit and minority students be lifted by the police. Some of those attended the roundtable included academicians Chukka Ramaiah and G. Haragopal, Dalit activist Mallepalli Lakshmaiah and others.

Another issue raised by the speakers was that the police was not acting on the complaint filed against those who were allegedly responsible for his suicide. They said that the National Commission of SC had declared Rohith Vemula as a Dalit based on relevant documents. Hence, they demanded that the police expedite investigation in the case as there has been no progress of late.