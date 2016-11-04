Unhealthy lifestyle major risk factor of stroke

Young stroke victims are likely to suffer from blockage of small vessels deep in the brain, the risk of which can be lowered by avoiding smoking, moderating alcohol consumption and lowering cholesterol levels, a new study suggests.

World Stroke Day was observed last week and Hyderabad played host to World Stroke Congress where leading clinical and scientific names in neurology had gathered to present revised guidelines in stroke care and management. Rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, mainly stroke, among people younger than 50 years was discussed, even as experts spoke about modifiable risk factors.

In the prospective study of stroke patients published by two doctors from the city’s ESIC Superspeciality Hospital, has revealed that stroke victims younger than 50 years are likely to suffer from small vessel occlusion (SVO) type strokes. The SVO itself accounted for nearly a third of strokes in the 168 stroke patients who were selected for the study. Of the 54 patients who suffered SVO-type strokes, 28 were aged under 50 years.

The researchers identified alcohol use as the most important modifiable risk factor; it was recognised as a risk factor in over 80 per cent of the SVO cases. Higher than normal LDL and low HDL was also a major risk factor. Smoking was identified a risk factor in 74 per cent of the cases while hypertension was seen in nearly 60 per cent of the patients. “We found that majority of the SVO subtype belonged to younger age group. This can be attributed to unhealthy lifestyle, stress of urbanization and increased prevalence of tobacco use, cigarette smoking and alcohol use in these groups,” researchers wrote in the International Journal of Research in Medical Sciences.

During the World Stroke Congress, the organisers voiced it clearly that stroke can be prevented and is treatable. The American Stroke Association mentions three common signs for identifying stroke including drooping or numbness of face, arm weakness or numbness and sudden difficulty with speech.

-Rohit P.S.