UTOO taxi service in city

Mobile app-based taxi hailing service UTOO will on Wednesday roll out its services in Hyderabad.

The fleet comprises Datsun Go+ in the compact segment and Nissan Sunny in the sedan segment. Users can look forward to a professional, courteous service from the drivers, a release from the company on Tuesday said.

A loyalty program to reward its frequent users is also to be introduced by UTOO. The company launched the service first in Chennai and plans to go to nine cities with at least 1,00,000 cars in the first phase. The second phase will cover 104 cities with additional 180,000 cars.